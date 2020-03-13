Grand jury indicts 17 alleged members of MS-13 clique in SF on racketeering charges

A federal grand jury has indicted 17 alleged members of MS-13 in connection with a number of incidents in San Francisco including a “brutal beating and stabbing” at Dolores Park, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

The jury returned a 14 count indictment against the defendants, including for racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm, according to David Anderson, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California.

Anderson said the defendants claim the Mission District as part of the 20th Street clique of MS-13.

“San Francisco is suffering from gang violence and gang claims on our public spaces,” Anderson said. “Our parks and playgrounds and other public spaces do not belong to transnational criminal organizations, our public spaces belong to us.”

Anderson announced the charges at a news conference Friday alongside Police Chief Bill Scott and Tatum King, special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations.

Scott said a San Francisco police investigation into the clique began in 2017 and determined that the group was responsible for homicides including an “execution-style” fatal shooting in the Mission District and a number of attempted murders.

Scott said six of the defendants were arrested in San Francisco and other counties on Thursday, while the 11 others were already in custody.

“These arrests provide a sense of comfort and relief to the residents of the Mission District and to the residents of the city and county of San Francisco,” Scott said.

Anderson said the defendants remain in federal custody and are expected to appear in court on Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

