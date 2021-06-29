Governor signs $5.2 billion bill extending relief and protections for renters, landlords

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $5.2 billion bill Monday to extend through Sept. 30 the state’s moratorium shielding renters from eviction.

Assembly Bill 832 will increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords, according to a statement from the governor’s office, which called it the largest COVID rental protection of any state. The governor and legislature announced Friday that they had reached an agreement on the legislation.

The bill increases the value of the reimbursement the state’s emergency rental assistance program provides to cover 100 percent of past-due and prospective rent payments, as well as utility bills for income-qualified tenants. The statement also noted that the bill allows tenants to access rental funds directly if their landlord chooses not to participate and ensures landlords can receive compensation even if their income-qualified tenants have already vacated a residence.

