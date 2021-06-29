Gavin Newsom extends relief and protections for renters and landlords. (Tribune Media Services)

Gavin Newsom extends relief and protections for renters and landlords. (Tribune Media Services)

Governor signs $5.2 billion bill extending relief and protections for renters, landlords

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $5.2 billion bill Monday to extend through Sept. 30 the state’s moratorium shielding renters from eviction.

Assembly Bill 832 will increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords, according to a statement from the governor’s office, which called it the largest COVID rental protection of any state. The governor and legislature announced Friday that they had reached an agreement on the legislation.

The bill increases the value of the reimbursement the state’s emergency rental assistance program provides to cover 100 percent of past-due and prospective rent payments, as well as utility bills for income-qualified tenants. The statement also noted that the bill allows tenants to access rental funds directly if their landlord chooses not to participate and ensures landlords can receive compensation even if their income-qualified tenants have already vacated a residence.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Bay Bridge baseball gestalt: A region gathers for group therapy

Just Posted

Gavin Newsom extends relief and protections for renters and landlords. (Tribune Media Services)
Governor signs $5.2 billion bill extending relief and protections for renters, landlords

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $5.2 billion bill Monday to extend… Continue reading

Second year law student Manjinder Kaur stands for a portrait at the University of San Francisco Law Library on May 24, 2021. Kaur says she wants to become a lawyer in order to help low-income Indian immigrants who struggle with language barriers while accessing legal assistance in the Central Valley. (Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters)
California judges don’t reflect the state’s diversity: How that could change

‘If we expect to move the needle, we need to do more’

Sean Moore with his parents in an undated image. (Courtesy photo)
Landmark SFPD shooting settlement: City proposes $3.25 million for family of man shot by police

‘The video allows the public to pull the curtain back on how these interactions actually go’

A vehicle enters San Francisco International Airport on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFO’s sustainability chief pushes cleaner fuel

By Tribune Media Services Erin Cooke, San Francisco International Airport’s director of… Continue reading

New United Educators of San Francisco President Cassondra Curiel. (Courtesy photo)
SF teachers’ union: From the conflicts of COVID, a new leader emerged

During the pandemic, San Francisco’s teachers’ union found itself under an intense… Continue reading

Most Read