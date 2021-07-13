Governor Newsom signs $100 Billion state budget: Here’s what’s in it for you

Gov. Gavin Newsom hailed his signing of the state budget Monday night in a news release titled “California Roars Back.”

Newsom signed SB 129, legislation that reflects the majority of the $100 billion state budget agreement for 2021-22 and includes the largest recovery plan in state history, according to the statement.

“Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic – and pay dividends for generations to come,” Newsom said. “Through this comprehensive plan, the state is taking on the inequities laid bare by the pandemic, expanding our support for Californians facing the greatest hardships, increasing opportunity for every child, confronting homelessness head-on and doubling down on our work to build resilience against the climate change impacts that threaten California’s future.”

The news release highlighted several elements of the budget:

Stimulus checks: Nearly two of every three Californians will receive a stimulus check of $600. Qualified families with children will receive an additional $500.

Renter assistance: Provides a total of $5.2 billion to help low-income renters and landlords, covering 100 percent of back-rent and all prospective rent for several months into the future.

Small business relief: Invests an additional $1.5 billion for a total of $4 billion in direct grants to California’s small businesses to help owners re-hire workers displaced by the pandemic.

Homelessness: Invests roughly $12 billion over two years to tackle the homelessness crisis.

School funding: Calls for universal pre-kindergarten, establishes college savings accounts for 3.7 million low-income children and increases in-state tuition slots for Californians who want to attend a California State University or University of California campus.

Wildfires: Invests $2 billion to bolster wildfire resilience, funds for new equipment and for land and forest management projects.

Water: Invests $5.1 billion over four years in drought support, water supply and natural habitat restoration projects.

