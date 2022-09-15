Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter Thursday, asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's recent shipping of migrants on buses and planes across the country.
DeSantis sent two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard Wednesday night, his office said.
His actions prompted responses of humanitarian aid by locals and Massachusetts officials.
It's the latest move by Republican governors to transport migrants to liberal areas in protest of what they call inadequate federal efforts on border security.
“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said on Thursday.
Reporting from CNN revealed that the state of Texas has spent roughly $12 million busing migrants who crossed into the state from Mexico to Washington, D.C. and New York, according to data from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The state used Wynne Transportation to charter service to the two cities.
Abbott stated that migrants are transported out of the state only with their written permission but it remains unclear what other options are presented to them.
In an email to Garland, Newsom said that he is "horrified at the images of migrants being shipped on buses and planes across the country to be used as political props."
He called on the DOJ to "investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws."
Newsom signed off his email by saying that he looks "forward to continuing to work with the Administration on protecting human rights."
Newsom has sparred with Florida and Texas in the past, targeting the two Republican-leaning states over issues such as abortion access, book bans and gun control.
His actions have raised speculation that the governor is looking to expand his national profile for a possible presidential run as early as 2024.