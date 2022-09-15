26451462_web1_copy_210901-SFE-JAYA-NEWSOM_1

Gov. Gavin Newsom's actions have led some to speculate on whether or not he is considering a run for president as early as 2024.

Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter Thursday, asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's recent shipping of migrants on buses and planes across the country. 

DeSantis sent two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard Wednesday night, his office said.

