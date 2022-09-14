28380668_web1_220411-SFE-NEWSOMTALKS_1

Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature allows the state to overhaul its approach to the dual crises of mental health and homelessness.

 Jim Wilson/New York Times

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, commonly referred to as CARE Court, into law on Wednesday. 

Known as Senate Bill 1338, the CARE Court program builds on the state's existing court systems by allowing individuals such as first responders, health care providers and family members to petition to have someone enter a new civil procedure where a judge oversees their mental health treatment plan.

