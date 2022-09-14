Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, commonly referred to as CARE Court, into law on Wednesday.
Known as Senate Bill 1338, the CARE Court program builds on the state's existing court systems by allowing individuals such as first responders, health care providers and family members to petition to have someone enter a new civil procedure where a judge oversees their mental health treatment plan.
Those referred to CARE Court would be assigned a public defender as well as an advocate to help determine treatment options and housing. Plans could last up to two years, with county behavioral health departments overseeing and providing treatment.
The plan focuses on people with schizophrenia and other mental disorders, including those who are homeless and who may also have substance use challenges.
CARE Court hopes to connect its participants to treatment and housing “before they get arrested and committed to a State Hospital or become so impaired that they end up in a Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS) Mental Health Conservatorship,” according to a fact sheet on the program.
Authors of the bill estimate about 12,000 Californians could be appropriate candidates for the program.
They emphasized that CARE Court is meant to prevent conservatorships and other forms of mandatory treatment and that it is one component of the governor's extensive approach to homelessness and mental health.
Critics, such as health, housing and civil rights groups across the state, remain skeptical of the program. They point to a lack of voluntary treatment and affordable housing as hurdles the program will have to overcome to be effective.
Others believe that forcing individuals into treatment will cause more harm than good as the state tries to wrangle its housing and mental health crises.
A start-up grant gives $63 million to local governments and behavioral health departments to launch the program, which will begin rolling out in just seven counties. San Francisco is one of the counties that must implement the program by Oct. 1, 2023. The remaining 51 counties have until Dec. 1, 2024 to get started.
