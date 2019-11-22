Google workers allege retaliation for opposition to customs, immigration contracts

After Google put them on indefinite leave for exposing the company’s connections to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, employees Laurence Berland and Rebecca Rivers rallied tech workers in The City to protest Friday.

“I did my part in (telling) Google not to work with CBP because of the atrocities that they are perpetrating against refugees, including the ongoing detention of children away from their families,” Berland, a software engineer at Google’s San Francisco office, said at the rally. Now, “Rebecca and I are experiencing the full force of Google’s retaliation.”

More than one hundred protesters gathered at Google’s San Francisco Headquarters at noon to hear Berland and Rivers speak about their experience and demand that Google take them back immediately. They waved signs reading “Shame on Google” and “We are not in this alone.”

“We are here to say that Lawrence and Rebecca must be returned to their jobs right now,” said Google Software Engineer Zach Siegel, before leading the crowd into a chant.

“What do we want? Bring. Them. Back. When do we want it? Now.”

A Google spokesperson told Bloomberg that Rivers and Berland were put on administrative leave and are currently being investigated for policy violations and sharing internal documents.

Rivers and Berland said the company is retaliating against them for speaking up against injustice.

Rivers, who works out of Google’s Boulder, Colo., office, was suspended in August for opening documents that did not pertain to her work. Coincidentally, the decision came soon after Rivers had also created a petition to demand that Google stop bidding on contracts with Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

“I was told (I was put on leave) because they were investigating my document access to make sure everything was on the ‘up and up.’ However many of the questions during this interrogation focused on my involvement in the Customs and Border Protection petition and social media usage outside of Google,” Rivers told the crowd, which began hissing and whistling in disapproval.

Berland said he was given no explanation at all. He was suspended just minutes after sending an email to Google’s Community Moderation Team demanding that they stop deleting employees’ memes, questions and posts.

“I was put on indefinite administrative leave without warning, and I mean literally without warning,” Berland said. “My account was deactivated while I was working, right up there where I sit in this office.”

Berland said Google still hasn’t formally informed him why he’s being investigated, and had to learn that from the press.

“They thought we would take all this lying down,” Laurence said. “(but) we aren’t going to stand for it. They thought we would just give up on our culture, our coworkers, our company. Yet here we are.”

Check back for updates on this story.

cghisolfi@sfexaminer.com

Google employees, tech workers and nonprofit organization members protest the suspension of two employees at Google’s San Francisco’s on Nov. 22, 2019. (Caroline Ghisolfi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Rebecca rivers, a Google employee in Boulder, Colo. currently under investigation for allegedly violating company policy, stands at a rally at Google’s San Francisco offices on Nov. 22, 2019. (Caroline Ghisolfi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Google Employee Laurence Berland tells tech workers protesting his suspension to he is fighting to protect his culture, coworkers and company at a rally at San Francisco’s Google offices on Nov. 22, 2019. (Caroline Ghisolfi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)