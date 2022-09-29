Google is shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service, next year. The announcement was made by Phil Harrison, Stadia's general manager and vice president Thursday.
The company will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through Jan. 18, 2023.
"While Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service," said Harrison in a company blog post.
Harrison also wrote that the company sees opportunities to apply Stadia's technology to other parts of Google, like YouTube, Google Play and augmented reality.
"We remain deeply committed to gaming, and we will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators," said Harrison.
Stadia launched almost two years ago. Users were able to stream video games, including popular titles like "Cyberpunk 2077, directly through Google cloud service. This meant that there was no need to purchase physical hardware as long as players had access to Google chrome.
There was, however, a dedicated controller players could buy for their games.
The service struggled to catch on with the gaming community. Stadia experienced issues such as poor marketing, a lack of games and a lack of availability for other countries.