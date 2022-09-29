Google campus

Google launched Stadia in 2019. The company announced Wednesday that it would be shutting the cloud service down next year. 

 Christie Hemm Klok/The New York Times

Google is shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service, next year. The announcement was made by Phil Harrison, Stadia's general manager and vice president Thursday. 

The company will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through Jan. 18, 2023. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting