Many tech companies denounced the Supreme Court for repealing Roe v. Wade abortion rights this week in what has been an unusually outspoken political moment for Silicon Valley. Now some employees are challenging their company to back up talk with action.
The Alphabet Workers Union, whose 900 members work at Google and its smaller sister companies, say the company should stop contributing money to lawmakers who supported the court’s ruling, and especially to those who have vowed to continue fighting against legalized abortion at the state level.
“Last week Google was quick to signal support of abortion access for their full-time employees while refusing to take the decisive and necessary action that the moment demands,” said Parul Koul, a software engineer at Google and executive chair of the union, in a statement.
“Google has not committed to ending their bankrolling of anti-reproductive justice politicians and political committees,” the statement said. “Google’s statements mean nothing if Google continues to support the actors behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”
Last week Google told employees in an emailed statement that “we share concerns about the impact this ruling will have on people’s health, lives, and careers.”
Google also pointed out last week that the company’s benefits pay for out-of-state medical procedures; that Google employees can apply for relocation; and that the company is providing support sessions for employees.
The union says reproductive rights may be a political issue of particular importance for tech workers. And Google’s support of some senators has continuing relevance because those lawmakers plan to fight against abortion rights at the state level, too.
Google has contributed $16,000 to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican who has repeatedly called on the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Last week Wicker said in a statement that “This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn.”
The company has contributed $12,500 to U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who has also vowed to continue fighting abortion rights at the state level. “Roe’s days are over, but the pro-life movement’s work has just begun. This issue will now be debated in the 50 states,” Sasse said last week.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has supported politicians from both parties for years, including outspoken supporters of reproductive rights.
The company has contributed around $75,000 to campaigns of House Speaker and San Francisco Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi dating back to 2006. Her comment on last week’s ruling was “This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November.”
But the union says this is not politics as usual, and it is hypocritical for the company to contribute to Wicker, Sasse and others while voicing support for reproductive rights.
Roe v. Wade was a landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling providing a fundamental “right to privacy” that protects a pregnant woman’s right to an abortion. Last week the Court overruled it, allowing states to greatly limit or outlaw abortions.