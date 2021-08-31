Google delays return to office until January

Two men walk down a stair case near Google’s San Francisco offices along The Embarcadero on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Google has delayed a return to the office until January, due to the pandemic. If employees return to the office in January, it will be nearly two years since the company asked its staff to work from home in the early days of COVID. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

By Daisuke Wakabayashi

New York Times

Google is pushing back its return-to-office date by three months, to Jan. 10, in a decision that reflects the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, informed employees of the plans in an email Tuesday. He said that after Jan. 10, offices in different countries and locations will determine when to return based on local conditions and that employees will get 30 days’ advance notice.

Like other companies, Google has repeatedly postponed the date when it expects employees to return to work at its offices. In July, Google pushed back its return date to October from September and announced that it would require employees who returned to the company’s offices to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

If Google employees return to the office in January, it will be nearly two years since the company asked its staff to work from home in the early days of the pandemic. The extended period of working from home has forced the company to rethink the future of its workplace and what is the best way to balance remote work with in-person collaboration.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.