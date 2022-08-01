Nothing says San Francisco is getting back to normal quite like the return of sleek tech shuttles to The City’s streets.

While there remain fewer tech shuttles in service than there were pre-pandemic, a significant number are back on the road. And along major boulevards like Van Ness, Divisadero and Cesar Chavez, they’re hard to miss.

In July, an average of 255 shuttles plied the streets during the morning commute, and 236 during the evening, according to data provided by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. That’s a decline of 38% from February 2020, when there were 415 morning shuttles and 385 evening shuttles.

The shuttles are a sign of Silicon Valley tech giants calling their employees back to the office. This spring, Google and Facebook began requiring workers to come back to the office a certain number of days a week. Apple put forward a similar policy before making in-person work optional following a spike in COVID cases.

Notably, many San Francisco-based tech companies, including Twitter, Airbnb, Yelp and Lyft are allowing all employees to remain remote for the foreseeable future.

Over the past two decades the tech shuttles, or “Google buses” in common parlance, have become a potent symbol of the tech industry’s impact on The City.

The first tech shuttle was a Google bus traveling between Glen Park and Mountain View starting in 2004. By 2014, a city report estimated private commuter shuttles provided about 35,000 trips per day, serving companies including Google, Yahoo, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Facebook, Apple and Netflix. That year, The City began a pilot program to regulate the shuttles, creating authorized stops, a fee structure, a list of restricted streets and driver training requirements. In 2017, the commuter shuttle program was made permanent.

The shuttles have been credited with reducing traffic and improving air quality. The aforementioned 2014 report found the shuttles reduced annual vehicle miles traveled by 43,000,000, and decreased greenhouse gas emissions by 4,500 metric tons per year.

But the tech shuttles have also been a lightning rod for controversy. Starting in the 2010s, Google buses began to be seen as a harbinger of gentrification, sparking theatrical protests and negative press. An analysis by the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project found 69% of no-fault evictions between 2011 and 2013 took place within a quarter mile of a tech shuttle stop. The 2014 city report also cited studies that found a correlation between proximity to tech shuttle stops and higher rents.

Shuttle stops are highly concentrated in the eastern half of The City in neighborhoods like the Mission, Noe Valley, NoPa, and the Marina, according to a map on SFMTA’s website. Most shuttles are required to stick to larger arterial roads.

Beyond that, data on commuter shuttles is limited. Most commuter shuttles are operated by third parties under contract with tech companies and other employers. As such, SFMTA does not track which companies use commuter shuttles or where they travel outside of The City.

To make matters even more complicated, not all companies and institutions with shuttles are part of the commuter shuttle program: The UCSF and CPMC shuttle networks, for instance, are not part of the program, though Kaiser’s shuttle service is.

Companies participating in the program must pay $8.30 per “stop event” within The City, representing each time a vehicle stops at a designated shuttle stop area. In the fiscal year ending in June, SFMTA received more than $3.3 million in revenue in per-stop fees as well as fines from the commuter shuttle program.