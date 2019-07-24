Golden State Warriors to offer free Muni rides for upcoming Chase Center events

Those attending Chase Center’s upcoming events using San Francisco’s public transit system wil be able to travel for free.

The Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) have partnered for a “Transit Bundling” program that will offer free Muni-ride to all events tickets at the Chase Center, city officials announced Wednesday.

“We want people to take public transit to Chase Center, so we’re making it affordable and easy to do so,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement announcing the program.

“Providing free passage on Muni is a way to incentivize people to use public transportation,” said P.J. Johnston, spokesperson for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors will pay for the “Transit Bundling” program. The total cost will depend on the number of events and their attendance.

Muni will also provide additional bus and rail service and implement new parking and street regulations during events, according to Erica Kato, SFMTA’s spokesperson.

Johnston said the price of Warriors tickets will likely rise as a consequence of the partnership.

“There is a small price to pay to ease congestion and foster a more sustainable city, but the rewards for everyone will be greater,” said Johnston.

Harrison Duffy, 20, a San Francisco State University’s cinema student and a compulsive Warriors fan, said the “Transit Bundling Program” would “make a big difference,” for him.

Duffy said he would rather get a free Muni ride to the Chase Center than drive to the stadium as he was bothered by congestion when he attended a Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers’ game on January 29th, 2014 at the Oracle Arena, in Oakland.

The Chase Center’s grand opening is set for September 6th, when Metallica will team up with the San Francisco Symphony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album S&M.