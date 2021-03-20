Golden Gate Park rally calls for car-free JFK Drive

A rally was held at Golden Gate Park on Saturday March 20, 2021 calling for John F. Kennedy, Jr. Drive to be permanently closed to vehicles. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Bicyclists, pedestrians and rollerbladers of all ages gathered in Golden Gate Park Saturday to urge The City to make John F. Kennedy Drive permanently car-free.

The family friendly event, hosted by groups including People Protected, the Richmond Family Transportation Network, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and Friends of the Urban Forest featured chalk art, a selfie booth and music.

JFK Drive was closed to cars on Sundays prior to the pandemic, but the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department barred them completely starting April 28 in an effort to create additional outdoor space for recreation and essential travel during the shelter-in-place order.

The road has become a popular space, but the de Young Museum and California Academy of Sciences are opposed to a permanent closure, arguing that the road provides important vehicle access for the disabled and others.

The closure is currently scheduled to expire 120 days after the public health order ends.

