Golden Gate Park heavily guarded as city enforces 4/20 shutdown

This year 4/20 celebrators had to forgo the smoke-outs, hotboxes and concerts that marijuana consumers usually look forward to on cannabis culture’s largest holiday.

Robin Williams Meadow, also known as “Hippie Hill” in Golden Gate Park, is typically home to one of the largest cannabis celebrations in the nation. On Monday, however, it was dormant, fenced off and heavily guarded.

Park rangers block off a road in Golden Gate Park leading to Robin Williams Meadow, known as “Hippie Hill,” which is normally the scene of a larger 4/20 gathering. The City shut down this year’s event and warned that any violators in the area would be ticketed. (Corey Browning/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

During normal times, tens of thousands would have already flocked to the park to partake in the historic gathering dating back to the ’70s. And this year’s event was slated to be groundbreaking — the first time ever that The City would allow legal cannabis sales and consumption at the park.

But with officials threatening to cite or arrest anyone disobeying shelter-in-place rules to celebrate the stoner holiday, there are only police on Hippie Hill this year.

Bummer as that may be, many moved the celebration online. Those looking for virtual smoke seshes, live music, stand-up comedy or marijuana education were able to choose from a host of live streams.

Signs in Golden Gate Park warn would-be 4/20 celebrants to “Stay Home.” (Corey Browning/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

“We all love 4/20, we all do,” said the Bay Area native rapper E-40 in a video posted on Twitter. “But please don’t disobey the game … We got to practice social distancing, let’s stay in the house.”

San Francisco dispensaries hosting virtual celebrations include Urbana and Barbary Coast. Other live streams were hosted by artists Snoop Dogg on Instagram, Willie Nelson on Twitch, Cypress Hill on LiveXLive, and Killer Mike on Instagram, among others.

Most dispensaries offered 4/20 deals as well, such as free delivery at Barbary Coast to all San Francisco zip codes.

And once the munchies set it, San Franciscan’s were able to order from eateries in The City also offering 4/20 specials. Eater SF rounded up some of the offerings here.

As Mayor London Breed summed up in a Tweet: “Order food. Watch Netflix. Stay home and stay safe.”

