Examiner staff writer
Driving across the Bay Area’s most iconic structure will soon get a little bit pricier.
Golden Gate Bridge tolls will increase starting Friday, with most toll payment methods increasing by 35 cents. FasTrak rates will rise to $8.40, toll invoice rates will rise to $9.40 and carpool rates will rise to $6.40. Multi-axle trucks will also see graduated toll increases.
Drivers can enroll in the cheaper FasTrak option at www.bayareafastrak.org or by calling (877) 229-8655.
The toll increases are part of a program initiated by the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District in 2019. The Golden Gate Bridge is administered separately from the rest of the Bay Area’s bridges, which are governed by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
Also on Friday, the BART system is raising its fares by 3.4%, or an average of about 15 cents.