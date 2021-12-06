Glide to distribute 5,500 bags of groceries to S.F. residents

Ingredients for holiday meals for those in need

The grocery bags being packaged by Glide Memorial Church include a free-range chicken or turkey, potatoes and rice. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

By Bay City News

The Glide Foundation will pack 5,500 bags of groceries this week to distribute to those in need in San Francisco.

Grocery bags with ingredients for a holiday meal for four, including a free-range chicken or turkey, potatoes and rice, will be delivered on Wednesday, Glide officials said.

Prep for the big annual grocery bag giveaway started Monday, followed on Tuesday with major packing by Glide leaders, staff and volunteers.

The grocery bags will be delivered Wednesday to community organizations across San Francisco that help low-income residents in hardest-hit neighborhoods, including Bayview, Outer Mission, Richmond, Chinatown and Japantown.

“With nearly two years into the pandemic and inflation on the rise, economic uncertainty and food insecurity is higher than ever,” said Glide President and CEO Karen Hanrahan. “Glide is meeting this challenge by reaching into some of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and providing food and comfort to those with the greatest need.”

More information is available at glide.org.