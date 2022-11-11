Workers at the Tenderloin nonprofit Glide voted to unionize in a landslide vote in an election Thursday morning. They will be called Glide United and will be represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 29.
"A lot of folks really stepped up and came wanting a seat at the table. This showed that ultimately, we are incredibly devoted to our work," said Mario Lemos, a union member and organizer for Glide United. "This is a turning point for nonprofits. We're happy to join this momentum."
The new union will represent food service workers, case managers, office workers, harm reduction staff and teachers at Glide.
Nonprofit workers throughout The City, particularly in the Tenderloin, have been pushing for unionization as they say lasting pressures from the pandemic coupled with the ever-rising cost of housing continue to impact working conditions.
While higher pay and better health benefits are certainly central issues, one of the most important concerns for Glide United, the union said, is an end to staffing shortages.
"Hopefully, unionization will help us gain a little bit more stability. Currently, our retention rate is not very good," said Liz Oates, health systems navigator at Glide.
"Just in my year (here), I've seen so many senior staff members, really valued workers, leave the organization. Even my current position as health systems navigator technically requires three people to do it."
The safe-use consumption site is set to close at the end of the year, which would leave some of S.F.'s most vulnerable people without access to critical supportive services
Despite a budget approval this summer that buffered many city-contracted nonprofits with millions of municipal dollars, union workers had yet to see meaningful changes to their workplace by October, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Initially, Glide leadership did not voluntarily recognize the nonprofit's frontline workers' move to unionize. In a statement issued to The Examiner on Oct 14, the nonprofit acknowledged that its employees have the right to unionize, but thought it best to "remain union free and in a direct relationship with our staff."
The National Labor Relations Board held a union election by secret ballot at Glide's flagship office building. The vote was 83% in favor of a union.
Glide had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.
"Glide was founded on the pillar of radical inclusion and has always been here for the people," said food pantry coordinator and freshly minted union member Pamela Brown. "As we move to certify the union, we are eager to work in harmony with Glide's leadership to ensure a successful ratification of the first union contract for Glide United."
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.