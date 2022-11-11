glide megaphone

Terry Harpo fires up the crowd at a rally in support of Glide Memorial Church at City Hall in 2018. Frontline workers at Glide overwhelmingly voted to unionize on Thursday, November 11, 2022.

 Kevin N. Hume, S.F. Examiner

Workers at the Tenderloin nonprofit Glide voted to unionize in a landslide vote in an election Thursday morning. They will be called Glide United and will be represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 29.

"A lot of folks really stepped up and came wanting a seat at the table. This showed that ultimately, we are incredibly devoted to our work," said Mario Lemos, a union member and organizer for Glide United. "This is a turning point for nonprofits. We're happy to join this momentum."

