Glen Park Elementary closed after seven students reported ill

Seven students from Glen Park Elementary School have reported respiratory illnesses, prompting school officials to close the school immediately.
The San Francisco Unified School District announced this afternoon that it would close all district schools starting March 16, to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The announcement came hours after the closure of Lakeshore Elementary due to reports of respiratory illnesses among students.
Most district schools will be open Friday March 13, but the Glen Park school will close sooner. The district is asking all Glen Park families and staff to self-quarantine for 14 days while health officials investigate and test the affected students.
Schools will stay closed through the end of the scheduled Spring Break and are currently scheduled to reopen April 6.
District officials do not know if the affected students have coronavirus and no SFUSD students have tested positive for coronavirus so far.
Bay Area NewsCoronaviruseducationsan francisco news
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/