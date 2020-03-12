Glen Park Elementary closed after seven students reported ill

Officials testing for coronavirus, asking families and staff to self-quarantine

Dr. Vincent Matthews, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, announces the closure of all SFUSD schools to students for three weeks beginning March 16 in order to prepare to address concerns related to coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Seven students from Glen Park Elementary School have reported respiratory illnesses, prompting school officials to close the school immediately.

The San Francisco Unified School District announced this afternoon that it would close all district schools starting March 16, to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The announcement came hours after the closure of Lakeshore Elementary due to reports of respiratory illnesses among students.

Most district schools will be open Friday March 13, but the Glen Park school will close sooner. The district is asking all Glen Park families and staff to self-quarantine for 14 days while health officials investigate and test the affected students.

Schools will stay closed through the end of the scheduled Spring Break and are currently scheduled to reopen April 6.

District officials do not know if the affected students have coronavirus and no SFUSD students have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

Bay Area NewsCoronaviruseducationsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/