The San Francisco Giants are adding pride colors to uniforms for Pride Month as well as selling Pride-themed caps. (Courtesy San Francisco Giants)

Giants show their Pride

Orange and black—and all the colors of the rainbow.

The San Francisco Giants announced this week that the team will incorporate Pride colors into on-field uniforms, the first Major League Baseball team in history to do so. Squad members will wear a custom-designed patch on the right sleeves of their home jerseys and a special cap during Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

“We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco,” Giants CEO and President Larry Baer said, “by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community.”

In addition to Pride colors, Giants players will also wear black and brown to represent people of color, and pink and white to recognize transgender individuals. Billy Bean, MLB’s first ambassador for inclusion, will make an appearance at Oracle Park on Saturday.

To show support for Pride all month long, the Oracle Park scoreboard will display the 11 colors throughout June. Fans can purchase Pride-themed Giants hats on their website for $39.99. —Nick Zeller-Singh

