Giants’ Posey signs off: ‘I went into this season feeling it would be my last’

Buster Posey, with his wife Kristen at his side, chokes back tears as he announces his retirement from the San Francisco Giants, and baseball, at Oracle Park on Nov. 4. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Chris Haft

Special to The Examiner

Initially struggling to control his emotions, Giants catcher Buster Posey crossed the divide from ballplayer to legend as he officially announced his retirement at an Oracle Park news conference Thursday.

“As you know, I’m here today announcing I’m retiring,” said Posey, a seven-time All-Star who was the last remaining active Giant to play on all three of the team’s San Francisco-era World Series-winning teams.

“I went into this season feeling it would be my last,” Posey said, adding that he never wavered in his thinking.

Buster Posey and his family arrive at Oracle Park to announce his retirement; the catcher played his entire 13-year career with the Giants, leading the team to three World Series championships. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

In his opening remarks, Posey spoke often of family — reflecting his top priority in deciding to leave the game that he recalled falling in love with when he was 5 years old. Fittingly, both of his sets of twin children were present at the news conference.

Posey, 34, expressed gratitude to his wife, Kristen, who sat alongside him. “Thank you for your love and support from the first game to the last,” he said, pausing in his remarks to choke back tears.

Posey also thanked virtually every department in the Giants organization, which he joined as a first-round draft choice (fifth overall) in 2008. He particularly singled out the athletic training staff for helping him overcome numerous aches and pains, which catchers often cope with as part of their job. “Without you, I might have been done five years ago,” Posey said.

At Thursday’s news conference, Buster Posey, 34, thanked his wife Kristen for her “love and support from the first game to the last.” (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Naturally, Posey thanked the fans, who figuratively embraced him as they did few other Giants.

Citing the treasure trove of memories the Giants created for their supporters, he said, “I’m so very humbled to have played a part of those memories.”

Chris Haft is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.