A jogger runs outside of Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2020. New FEC filings show principal owner Charles Johnson continues donating candidates who questioned or denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, despite a prior pledge not to. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Just shy of two years after saying he and his wife "reject and denounce any individuals, candidates or elected officials who do not honor our constitution," San Francisco Giants owner Charles Johnson continues donating to political candidates who have peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.
Quarterly Federal Election Commission filings showed that Johnson gave $100,000 to a political action committee backing Georgia Sen. candidate Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee and former professional football player who has regularly and falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was the legitimate 2020 winner.
Johnson also donated $2,900 to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, another Republican who falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Although he ultimately voted to certify the results of the election, Johnson initially signaled that he wouldn't and has spread misinformation about the nature of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Amid fierce criticism following the riots for his donations to far-right politicians, Johnson "(pledged) to do my part in helping our nation and restore peace and respect in our democratic system." Yet Johnson has continued to donate to candidates who denied or cast doubt upon the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Johnson has now donated $200,000 to 34N22 — the PAC supporting Walker — and $2,900 to Walker's campaign, according to campaign finance records. The 89-year-old made his first donation to the PAC on Jan. 10, a mere four days after the riots unfolded.
On the same day of the attack, Walker tweeted the conspiracy that the siege was "planned to shut everything down and run the clock out" on claims of election fraud.
Walker, who is running against Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock, flashed an honorary badge in Friday's debate that he continues to claim gives him law enforcement powers. Walker admitted this month he signed a $700 check for a woman who claimed he paid her for an abortion, but the ardently anti-abortion conservative denied he issued the check for that purpose.
A longtime critic of absent fathers who are African American, Walker in June confirmed reports that he had three secret children. Christian Walker, a right-wing influencer and the only child with whom the elder Walker had a public relationship prior to this year, denounced his father in a series of tweets earlier this month. He echoed his mother's previous allegations that Herschel Walker held a gun to her head.
The House panel investigating the Capitol attack also revealed in June that one of Johnson's top aides tried to set up a handoff of a slate of fake electors from Michigan and Wisconsin — all of whom would've cast votes for Trump, rather than Biden, who actually won those states — before former Vice President Mike Pence was set to begin counting the votes.
Johnson, the Giants' largest shareholder, said in the aftermath of the Capitol riots last year that he would contact the office of QAnon-supporting Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for a refund. That refund was never issued, according to campaign finance records, and he continued donating to PACs aligned with her and other Republicans who questioned or denied the results of the 2020 election.
Since Jan. 6, 2021, Johnson has given $1 million to Take Back the House 2022. Boebert's campaign is part of the joint fundraising committee, as are those of fellow congressional representatives who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Johnson has also given $760,000 to the Congressional Leadership Fund during that time, the super PAC aiming to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives. A Washington Post analysis earlier this month that 55% of the Republicans' 419 nominees for U.S. House seats denied or questioned the results of the 2020 election.
