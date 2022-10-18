Giants Baseball

A jogger runs outside of Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2020. New FEC filings show principal owner Charles Johnson continues donating candidates who questioned or denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, despite a prior pledge not to. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Just shy of two years after saying he and his wife "reject and denounce any individuals, candidates or elected officials who do not honor our constitution," San Francisco Giants owner Charles Johnson continues donating to political candidates who have peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Quarterly Federal Election Commission filings showed that Johnson gave $100,000 to a political action committee backing Georgia Sen. candidate Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee and former professional football player who has regularly and falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was the legitimate 2020 winner.

