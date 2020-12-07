The Giants’ Mission Rock project will be built near AT&T Park. (Mira Laing/2017 Special to S.F. Examiner)

Giant’s Mission Rock development to name streets after Maya Angelou, Toni Stone

The San Francisco Giant’s Mission Rock waterfront development, which is about to start construction, will include tributes to a poet with city ties and the first female professional baseball player.

The Port Commission will vote Tuesday to name two streets in the development after the late poet Maya Angelou and baseball player Toni Stone.

The Mission Rock project at Seawall Lot 337 will extend existing street names on four roadways and had initially proposed naming two roads Spur Street and Plank Road.

But now those names will change to Toni Stone and Maya Angelou. The street suffixes are still being worked out.

(Port of San Francisco courtesy art)

The change comes in response to increased calls for social justice and racial equity, according to a memo to the commission from Port of San Francisco Executive Director Elaine Forbes.

In June, the Board of Supervisors asked the Giants and Port to consider naming the streets after prominent Black figures when the original names came up for approval.

Angelou, a late poet and civil rights activist, lived for a time in the Fillmore District and at age 16 became the first Black woman cable car conductor in San Francisco, operating the 7-Haight and 5-McAllister lines, now known as the 5-Fulton, according to the memo.

Stone became the first woman to play on a professional baseball team with men. She played for several teams including the San Francisco Sea Lions, “where her speed and batting average of .280 earned her notice,” the memo said. Stone retired from her baseball career in 1954 and became a healthcare worker in Oakland.

“These choices are community inspired and recognize two distinguished Black women who broke racial, gender, and social barriers; who fought for social justice; and who overcame formidable challenges on their way to achieving greatness, forever altering the landscape of possibility for everyone,” the memo said.

The Mission Rock project, located on 28 acres at Seawall Lot 337 and Pier 48, includes the construction of 1,200 units of rental housing and 1.4 million square feet of commercial and office space.

The project is expected to start surface work next month and begin construction on the first phase of the development next year, with completion in 2022. The first phase includes 537 apartment units, of which 199 are to be offered at below market rates.

