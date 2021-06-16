Gary Pruitt watches his son Trevor prepare the barbecue grill in a parking lot outside Oracle Park. (Nick Zeller-Singh/The Examiner)

Giants fans ramp up tailgating efforts in a reopening celebration

‘It makes me feel like the old times’

Some of the lots surrounding Oracle Park have been closed to Giants’ tailgaters since Opening Day. Reopening Day was a different story.

Out in the newly freed lands of A and C, I ran into Gary and Trevor Pruitt, longtime fans and semi-pro beef flippers from Mountain View.

“We are super excited to be able to prep the meat and get everything going,” Trevor said. “It makes me feel like the old times.”

As San Francisco reopened Tuesday, there was a lot of talk of returning to normal and old times. At the ballpark, it was a mixed bag.

Things were definitely looser outside. Open lots, open beers and open season.

But many of the same rules pertained on the inside. Before fans arrived, a handful of masked workers sanitized each aisle, carrying only a towel and disinfectant spray. A few hours later, the workers disappeared and the fans piled in.

I felt one step closer to normalcy when the place opened up. As parents looked for their seats, I heard children running down to the dugouts, yelling for autographs as players walked by. The stadium filled with orange and black.

The vaccinated fans began to roam the stadium maskless, buying food and apparel. Non-vaccinated fans seemed more cautious, following the mandates put in place at Oracle Park. Mask or no-mask, fans were clearly excited to watch their red-hot Giants take the field.

“I’m very anxious to see a lot of fans back in the stands and have the vibe return,” Trevor said.

And the Giants seemed pretty excited to see more of their faithful fans getting back to normal.

—Nick Zeller-Singh

