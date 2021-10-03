GIANTS CLINCH DIVISION

By Christopher Haft

As if to say, “What was the fuss about?”, the Giants easily claimed the National League West division title Sunday by outclassing the San Diego Padres, 11-4.

Giants right-hander Logan Webb enjoyed a charmed afternoon at Oracle Park. He surrendered six hits in seven-plus innings and mashed a two-run homer in the fifth inning after singling and scoring in San Francisco’s five-run fourth inning.

The Giants began the day facing the prospect of a Monday playoff for the division championship if they lost and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Milwaukee today. That would have forged a tie between the Giants and Dodgers atop the West standings. However, the Giants’ franchise-record 107th victory made an extra game unnecessary.

San Francisco will face the winner of the Cardinals-Dodgers Wild Card game on Wednesday in the best-of-five Division Series, which is slated to start Friday. It’ll be a confrontation steeped in history. The Giants will oppose either their long-time storied rivals, the Dodgers, or they’ll clash with the Cardinals, who they vanquished in the 2002, 2012 and 2014 NL Championship Series.

