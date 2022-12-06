Baseball on grass

 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.

A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

