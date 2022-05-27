To paint or not to paint? Apparently, that’s not the only question.

A 13-panel mural depicting George Washington’s life through the eyes of artist Victor Arnautoff lines the administration building of George Washington High School. Following Tuesday's 4-2 vote by the Board of Education to settle a lawsuit between the San Francisco Unified School District and the George Washington High School Alumni Association, there it will remain, as will the controversy that surrounds it.

For most of its 86-year history, “Life of Washington” was considered an example of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s investment in public art through the Works Progress Administration. Arnautoff, a communist who studied under Diego Rivera, painted the first U.S. president within the context of enslaved African Americans and dead Native Americans. According to Roberta Smith, a New York Times art critic, the 1,600-foot work is “among the most honest and possibly the most subversive of the WPA era.”

In 1986, Black, Asian and Chicano students said the mural depicted Native Americans and Black people in a “subservient” and “demeaning” way. They were permitted to commission three new murals to show their own cultural experiences. Then, beginning in 2016, SFUSD’s Parent Advisory Council raised concerns about the “racially insensitive” nature of the mural.

“As I understand it, the artist's intent was to show the truth of Washington's life, including his impact on indigenous and enslaved peoples, and I appreciate and respect that,” said Parent Advisory Council coordinator Michelle Jacques-Menegaz, in an email. “However, the current reality is that our black/brown/indigenous students, among others, now experience the reality of being confronted with these images of violence and abuse of power on a daily basis. We cannot deny the impact that they claim this has on their mental health and well-being.”

A 2019 San Francisco Chronicle article reported that students had mixed opinions about the artwork. While some didn’t even notice it, others said the mural served as a reminder of history — something that should not be forgotten. However, some students felt disrespected. They noted that teachers need to emphasize the accomplishments of Black people, rather than just their enslavement.

To reflect on these concerns and recommend action, SFUSD formed a Reflection and Action Committee in August 2018. By February 2019, then-Superintendent Brent Stephens believed a “large majority” of the group would recommend the mural be covered with paint.

“SFUSD’s Indian families have been articulate, patient and fearless about removing this harmful image,” Stephens wrote to SFUSD staff on Feb. 8, 2019. “This mural has no place in our schools. It is racist and harmful and part of the colonial project of the state and country, which wasn’t over in the 1930s and isn’t over yet. This is one of SFUSD’s ‘Robert E Lee’ statues put there with the intention of telling a particular story and defended now by people who can’t comprehend its all-damaging impact.”

With a 10-3 vote, the final recommendation of the committee was to paint over the murals. Though two remained undecided, the dissenting vote was Lope Yap Jr., vice president of the GWHS Alumni Association. Yap recommended restoring the murals and adding a plaque to explain the artist’s intention.

In June 2019, the Board of Education voted unanimously to paint over the WPA-era mural. Following backlash from numerous community members, art historians and local preservationists, then-School Board President Stevon Cook proposed the board cover the mural with panels to preserve the artwork, rather than destroy it.

“This should satisfy those who were concerned about the possible destruction of art,” Cook said in an Aug. 9, 2019, SFUSD press release.

It did not.

The alumni association sued the district on Oct. 14, 2019, arguing that SFUSD and the Board of Education “unlawfully pre-committed” to the removal of the mural without first conducting an environmental impact report as required by the California Environmental Quality Act. The case was tried on April 8, 2021, and the decision was issued on July 27.

Judge Anne-Christine Massullo of the San Francisco County Superior Court found that the district and the board “ignored CEQA in pursuit of a predetermined result.”

“Political actors at every level are tempted to circumvent what they consider to be inconvenient legal requirements in order to advance parochial political agendas,” the decision reads. “The hallmark of our system is that whether it concerns the President of the United States or local school board, the rule of law — the process — is more important than the result. Because Respondents do not follow the procedural requirements of the law, the Court must issue a writ.”

The writ ordered the board to cease all actions related to the removal of the mural from public view. Dissatisfied with the result, the board voted 6-1 to appeal the decision on Oct. 5, 2021.

Eight months and three new board members later, the lawsuit was settled by a vote of 4-2, an announcement that was made at the board meeting Tuesday following a closed session. Board Vice President Kevine Boggess and Commissioner Mark Sanchez voted no, and Commissioner Matt Alexander was absent.

The alumni association issued a news release expressing pleasure with the decision and continued commitment to the development of an educational curriculum around the murals.

SFUSD has not responded to a request for comment as of press time.

Despite the outcome of the lawsuit, Jacques-Menegaz has suggestions for other solutions. She recommends the school install a track system above the mural from which other student-approved murals can be hung. This way, the original murals can both be covered or revealed and teachers can use both in history classes.

“Ironically, like with so many things in our society these days, the options were presented in terms of opposite extremes — keep the murals and have them uncovered, or remove/destroy them,” Jacques-Menegaz said in an email. “This overlooks what, I believe, is an opportunity to honor the students' request, preserve the murals, support youth voice and creativity and tie in our growing Ethnic Studies work, all while saving the District a whole lot of money.”