GDC leads tech conferences back to SF

The Gaming Developers Conference is back at Moscone Center for the first time in two years. The 2019 event, pictured here, drew more than 30,000 to The City. This year’s show will bring about half that many attendees, organizers say. (Trish Tunney photo, courtesy of GDC)

Tech conferences are back, and that is big news for the San Francisco economy. From March 21-25, GDC, the Game Developers Conference, brings its 36th trade show to the Moscone Center, which has echoed with near-emptiness for much of the past two years.

GDC, where the software developers who design and build video games convene to see the latest tools and innovations, started in a Silicon Valley living room in 1988, and is a hotbed of game development. It has called Moscone home since 2007.

Organizers expect up to 15,000 attendees, less than half of the attendance of its hey day of the 2010s, but 15,000 more than last year or 2020, when it was one of the first big conferences to cancel as COVID descended.

Simply put: CDC brings money. (You know a conference makes top dollar when the organizers’ annual dinner is at Foreign Cinema, the swanky Mission al fresco eatery, where side salads are 15 bucks.) A full-access GDC pass is $2,100.

Conferences brought more than $10 billion to The City in 2019, employing more than 80,000, according to SF Travel, a tourism organization supported by City Hall and the industry. In 2019, Moscone Center hosted 49 conventions that brought in close to $2 billion, SF Travel says. Last year Moscone hosted just five shows, all in the fourth quarter as COVID began to lift. This year there are 35 booked.

GDC is an interesting resumption of big tech conferences, in part because it was among the first to cancel two years ago. But also, no industry is more virtual. You can literally create a virtual version of yourself and live life as an avatar in the Metasphere of gaming, for better or worse. But Katie Stern, GDC’s general manager, says gamers are ready to trade augmented reality and virtual reality for a week of…, well, actual reality.

“We’re frankly overdue for coming together in person, and what we’re hearing from our industry is a groundswell of excitement around getting back together in person,” Stern told me on, ironically, a Zoom call. She says this year’s GDC could be “a moment in time, a bit of a renaissance for the gaming development industry and how it moves forward.”

Conference exhibitor Robin Åström, CEO and co-founder of Wehype, which connects famous gamers with consumer brands, agrees. “San Francisco, which is arguably the world’s biggest hub for games developers, is the perfect place for the industry to connect,” she says.

“Virtual events certainly served their purpose during lockdowns and we found them valuable, but there’s really no substitute for in-person conferences, where you can feel the energy and buzz around you,” Åström believes.

Got that? Even in gaming, even for companies that do product placement and mentions inside video games, face-to-face is still the best way to network.

If all of that gets your game-controller thumb muscles flexing, on-site registration is open throughout the week. Vaccines and masks are required. And, of course, there is a hybrid version…

Another historic annual tech conference, RSA, is also coming back, after a change in ownership. The granddaddy of cybersecurity conferences was the last big tech conference before COVID canceled the world in late February of 2020. (Mayor London Breed encouraged the conference, then declared a state of emergency during it.) That conference, which brought more than 40,000 to The City prior to the pandemic, is coming to Moscone in June, after delaying a February timeline.

On March 15, the private equity firm Crosspoint Capital Partners, based in Menlo Park, led an acquisition of the RSA Conference. That’s significant, because just a year ago, smart people were questioning the future of in-person conferences in the age of Zoom. Private equity acquiring an in-person conference means investors think it’s a smart bet. And the acquirers say they plan to stay in San Francisco.

“We have a historic and long-standing relationship with San Francisco and currently have no plans to change that,” Hugh Thompson, managing partner of Crosspoint Capital said in a statement. “There has never been a more important time for the cybersecurity community to come together and we look forward to partnering with the city of San Francisco.”…

And there is another tech conference happening, The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit will be at the Marriott Marquis on Mission Street, March 19-22. That show has some cool future of farming machines like the autonomous Monarch Tractor, which is all-electric, has artificial intelligence to prevent accidents – and which you can control with a mobile app with no one in the driver’s seat. Can I have a little one for my garden?

