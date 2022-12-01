Baseball on grass

Giants legend Gaylord Perry, famously known for tossing an often unhittable spitball across an over two decade Major League career, died at his Gaffney, S.C. home on Thursday. He was 84.

Perry spent the first 10 seasons of his 22 year career in San Francisco, from 1962 to 1971, where he garnered 134 of his eventual 314 wins. He pitched in 690 games for the Giants, 303 of which were complete games.

