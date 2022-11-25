Joel Engardio was advised that it might not be wise, in one of San Francisco’s relatively conservative districts, to openly display his marriage.
Engardio ignored that advice and became the first openly gay man elected to to the Board of Supervisors from a west-side district.
“People said, ‘Don’t wave the rainbow flag, just try not to talk about Lionel too much.’ It’s amazing in this day and age, people were still nervous about it,” Engardio said.
Three openly gay men were elected to the Board of Supervisors this month, an outlier even in a city that prides itself as a hub of gay culture and cultural acceptance.
It’s not just a matter of quantity — three queer people have served simultaneously on the board before — but it’s the types of candidates who were elected and the communities they represent that marks progress, observers say.
In defeating incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar, Joel Engardio became the first openly gay man elected to represent District 4, which encompasses the Outer Sunset District, since its creation when The City returned to district elections in 2000.
And Matt Dorsey is the first to be elected while openly HIV positive, more than 40 years after AIDS first began to ravage San Francisco.
Thanks to the results of the November election, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman now has company. Mandelman, a gay man, has represented the iconic core of gay culture in San Francisco, the Castro district, since his election to his first term in 2018.
Mandelman has not only been the only openly queer elected member of the Board of Supervisors for much of his first term — at times, he’s been the only queer supervisor in any county in Northern California, he said.
“This crop does not represent the full diversity of the queer community by a long shot, but ... on some significant points, it is history making,” Mandelman said, acknowledging that all three are cisgender white gay men.
District 4Technically, Engardio has lived in District 4 for only a matter of months — the district’s boundaries were redrawn around his home earlier this year — but he and his husband, Lionel Hsu, have lived in their home just south of Sloat Boulevard for eight years.
In 2008, 75% of San Francisco voters rejected Proposition 8, which amended the state constitution to define marriage as between a man and a woman. A slimmer majority of voters in District 4 — about 58% — voted to reject the proposition, though its borders were slightly different at the time.
In the precinct where Engardio and Hsu now live, it was closer to 50% who opposed gay marriage, he said.
In essence, that vote showed the Outer Sunset was significantly more conservative in its views of same-sex marriage than the rest of San Francisco.
But Engardio reasoned that that was 2008, and this was 2022.
“Fourteen years have gone by, and a lot of things have changed,” Engardio said.
Knocking on doors on the campaign trail, he said some people assumed he was married to a woman. Engardio would try to gently correct them.
More distressingly, a Chinese language campaign mailer funded by a PAC opposed to Engardio questioned which candidate — Engardio or his opponent Gordon Mar — “better suits your family.”
To Engardio, the mailer used “dog whistle tactics to spread a homophobic message,” and implied that Mar was a more family-friendly candidate than Engardio and his husband, who do not have children, he said.
“The very fact that that existed in 2022 means that the people behind that ad were playing into something that’s real,” Engardio said. “They wouldn’t put that language in English because they knew they couldn’t get away with that.”
Hsu, who is from Taiwan, came “to America to be his authentic self, and gets this mailer in the language he grew up with that says we’re not a family,” Engardio said. “We are.”
There was a silver lining to the mailer, which was paid for by a labor-backed PAC — not Mar’s campaign. Engardio knew he was faring well.
“As shocking as it was to receive that mailer, I’m glad that the Chinese community could see through it and vote for Joel because of his policies,” Hsu said in a statement to The Examiner.
District 6
On the campaign trail, Dorsey was more likely to highlight his experience as an addict in recovery than as a gay man living with HIV. Still, his election as an HIV-positive gay man is unprecedented in San Francisco.
Jeff Sheehy was openly living with HIV when he was appointed to the Board of Supervisors by former Mayor Ed Lee to fill a vacant seat in 2016, but he lost his bid for election in 2018 to Mandelman.
In an interview with The Examiner earlier this month, Dorsey lamented the “generation of gay men lost” to AIDS, the disease caused by HIV.
“The numbers are staggering,” Dorsey said.
The loss of lives is why Dorsey suggests he might be the first HIV-positive man elected to the Board of Supervisors.
He was the Police Department’s top spokesperson for two years before he was appointed to a vacant seat on the board in May.
The Police Department has had openly gay LGBTQ captains, including current Captain Christopher Del Gandio and former Captain Teresa Ewins, a lesbian who left SFPD to become the police chief in Lincoln, Nebraska.
But Dorsey suggested the loss of life due to AIDS — many of the victims would have aged into leadership positions — could be partly to blame for the fact that there has yet to be an LGBTQ chief.
“We’ve got lost time to make up for because of the generation that was lost,” Dorsey said.
Mandelman said Engardio and Dorsey’s elections reflects a positive evolution in the way San Franciscans think about gay people in elected office.
“I don’t think Harvey Milk would’ve imagined the Sunset District being represented by a gay man,” Mandelman said.