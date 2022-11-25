Joel Engardio was advised that it might not be wise, in one of San Francisco’s relatively conservative districts, to openly display his marriage.

Engardio ignored that advice and became the first openly gay man elected to to the Board of Supervisors from a west-side district.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

