Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to soaring natural gas prices this week, calling for a federal investigation into ballooning utility bills across the West while also promising Californians that relief was on the way.
In a letter sent Monday, Newsom implored the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency responsible for regulating wholesale natural gas, to assess whether anticompetitive behavior or market manipulation was to blame for the skyrocketing prices across the western market.
“Millions of California families are opening their utility bills to sticker shock,” Newsom said. “That’s why I’m asking the federal government to use its full authority to investigate the spike in natural gas prices and take any necessary enforcement actions.”
While natural gas prices have fallen about 50% since October nationwide, the cost of heating homes and firing up stovetops is up 63% in the West, Bloomberg reported, with some customers seeing their bills jump by much as 385%.
Energy experts attributed the skyrocketing natural gas prices to a combination of unseasonably cold winter weather, supply shortages, low storage inventory and infrastructure repairs that have resulted in fewer imports to California, which gets almost 90% of its natural gas from out-of-state.
But state regulators also suggested there might be more to the story. “Frankly, we don't know all of the pieces of the puzzle,” said California Public Utilities Commission President Alice Busching Reynolds at a hearing convened Tuesday. “This issue is critically important and needs to be examined further.”
Demand has also been on the rise as residents have cranked up their thermostats this winter. As a result, customers across PG&E’s service area have used more natural gas than the five-year historical average in recent months. The utility reported usage increased by 20% in November and 10% in December, projecting residential energy bills would be about 32% higher through March compared to last winter.
To temper the pain, the CPUC voted last week to accelerate a rollout of a twice yearly $90-$120 credit to ratepayers starting in February or March, which will be automatically applied to energy bills as part of the “California climate credit." The credit is part of the state's Cap-and-Trade program which aims to slash emissions by requiring utilities to purchase permits for the greenhouse gasses that come from burning non-renewable forms of energy.
Still, the extra cash will not solve the larger supply-and-demand challenges going forward, regulators conceded Tuesday. “We recognize that that was a short-term Band-Aid, and this is a longer-term problem,” said Alice Busching Reynolds.
Because gas prices are intricately tied with energy prices, the wholesale electricity market saw an additional cost of $3 billion in December, which would not have happened if natural gas prices had been lower, noted Amelia Blanke, a monitoring manager at California’s Independent Systems Operator (CAISO).
“It's very typical for gas prices to be one of the primary determinants of energy prices,” said Blanke. “And obviously, that's something we're seeing in the California ISO market, even as more renewables are integrated into that market.”
Climate change may also be partly to blame. A years-long drought has sapped the state’s hydropower capacity and, in turn, boosted additional demand for natural gas across western markets. In total, hydroelectric generation fell by 23% compared to last year from 2020 levels, according to the California Energy Commission.
“The last 45 days aside in California, where we've been blessed with a lot of precipitation, we have seen a drastically lower hydroelectric generation output in the market compared to last year,” said Gillian Clegg, vice president of energy policy and procurement at PG&E. “What that has meant is that electricity has to be replaced, and it’s been replaced by gas-fired generation, increasing the demand for gas to be used for electric generation.”
But the moment also highlights the state's continued reliance on natural gas, a significant source of planet-warming emissions, even as it works to wean itself off fossil fuels. “This price volatility is another excellent reminder of the urgent need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels in our homes and energy system,” said CPUC Commissioner Darcie L. Houck.
