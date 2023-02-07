Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters in January. On Monday, he called for a federal investigation into the reasons for soaring natural gas prices.

 Alisha Jucevic/The New York Times

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to soaring natural gas prices this week, calling for a federal investigation into ballooning utility bills across the West while also promising Californians that relief was on the way.

In a letter sent Monday, Newsom implored the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency responsible for regulating wholesale natural gas, to assess whether anticompetitive behavior or market manipulation was to blame for the skyrocketing prices across the western market.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like