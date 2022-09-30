California Gas Prices

FILE - A gasoline price board is displayed at a gas station in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, directed state regulators to let oil refineries switch to a winter gasoline blend earlier than normal in an effort to lower soaring gas prices. He also called on the Legislature to pass a new windfall tax on oil industry profits. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

 Jeff Chiu

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a windfall tax on oil companies as gas prices in the state continue climbing higher than the national average. 

Newsom on Friday said that California should tax oil companies' profits, the proceeds of which would then "go back to help millions of Californians who are getting ripped off." A regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline cost $6.29 on Friday, according to AAA, compared to $3.80 nationally.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 