FILE - A gasoline price board is displayed at a gas station in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, directed state regulators to let oil refineries switch to a winter gasoline blend earlier than normal in an effort to lower soaring gas prices. He also called on the Legislature to pass a new windfall tax on oil industry profits. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a windfall tax on oil companies as gas prices in the state continue climbing higher than the national average.
Newsom on Friday said that California should tax oil companies' profits, the proceeds of which would then "go back to help millions of Californians who are getting ripped off." A regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline cost $6.29 on Friday, according to AAA, compared to $3.80 nationally.
"Their record profits are coming at your expense," Newsom said of the oil companies in a video posted on social media on Friday. "That's why, today, I'm calling for a windfall tax to ensure these profits go directly back to help millions of Californians who are paying for this oil company extortion."
Oil companies are ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense at the pump.I’m calling for a NEW windfall tax exclusively on oil companies. If they won't lower their prices we will do it for them.The $$ will go directly back to you. pic.twitter.com/oDOx6jYLtK
If you pull up to a gas station in San Francisco, chances are the cost of a gallon will start with a "6."
San Francisco gas prices recently exceeded $6 per gallon, on average, for the first time in months. A gallon of gas in the San Francisco metropolitan area cost $6.51 on Friday, up from $5.83 just one week ago.
Newsom's office said California gas prices have jumped 84 cents per gallon in the last 10 days, even though oil has cost $85 per barrel. The California Energy Commission on Friday wrote to Chevron, Marathon Petroleum, PBF Energy, Phillips 66 and Valero executives asking what's behind the increased prices.
Officials wrote that internal and external experts they consulted with said a September refinery outage and "an uptick in planned maintenance" this month "do not adequately explain the significant increase in retail prices in California.
"Historically, refineries have planned ahead to maximize inventories prior to planned maintenance activities to avoid price shocks," commission chair David Hoschild wrote. "But this year, refineries have allowed gasoline inventories to drop over the past several weeks to below the bottom of the seasonal five-year high-low band."
The California Air Resources Board on Friday, at Newsom's urging, issued an advisory allowing all refineries in the state to immediately start distributing winter-blend gasoline. Newsom's office said similar action in 2012 under then-California Gov. Jerry Brown dropped prices by 25 cents per gallon within two weeks, and $47 cents per gallon within three.
State Republicans said this won't go far enough, and the California Senate Republican Caucus reiterated its calls to suspend the state's gas tax. Starting in July, California's gas tax rose to about $54 cents per gallon.
Even without the gas tax, California would still be experiencing a record-setting disparity with average national prices.
A Bay Area News Group analysis found that last week's $1.89 difference was the highest this century. Subtracting this year's gas tax from California's current average would leave the state's average price $1.95 higher than the national average.
The California State Legislature is currently out of session, and Friday marked the last day for Newsom to sign or veto the remaining bills on his desk. His office said the governor "is working with the Legislature to enact a new windfall profits tax," but he must win reelection first. Newsom is widely expected to be voted in for a second term on Nov. 8.