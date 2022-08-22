As expected, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that might have saved thousands of lives in California. His rejection of a harm reduction measure to reduce drug overdose deaths drew applause from Republicans, and the veto allows him to keep his name off of a controversial policy as he builds his national profile.

The right wing praise will soon turn to condemnation, however. That’s because — in the absence of any other solutions — Newsom’s veto saddles him with responsibility for the many California deaths that might have been prevented with Senate Bill 57.

Gil Duran is editorial page editor of The Examiner. @gilduran76