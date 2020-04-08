Future uncertain for San Francisco Pride 2020 amid coronavirus

The Dykes on Bikes group prepares to lead the parade down Market Street during the Pride Parade in San Francisco, Calif. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Brittany Hosea-Small/Special to The Examiner)

The San Francisco Pride Parade, which has drawn thousands upon thousands to The City for decades, may not happen in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

But there’s still a chance the annual celebration will be held in June in a completely different form fit for a pandemic, organizers said in a statement released Wednesday.

“Even after the crisis passes, a sense of normality will likely elude us for some time,” Fred Lopez, executive director of San Francisco Pride, said in the statement.

“It is apparent that SF Pride will look very different from the two-day celebration that we initially envisioned, and we continue to work closely with our partners at City Hall to evaluate all available options,” Lopez said.

The celebration would be the 50th Pride held in San Francisco, with the theme of Generations of Hope.

Mayor London Breed on Wednesday cast doubt on San Francisco being able to host a Pride parade the likes of years past during an afternoon press briefing on COVID-19.

“Once the shelter-in-place order is lifted there is going to be a gradual process to get The City back on track and back on some level of normalcy,” Breed said at a press briefing. “It may not be possible to expect that we can launch a large-scale event with millions of people descending on San Francisco.”

Still, the mayor said that not holding a celebration would be “devastating.”

“I just am not sure if that is going to be realistic to expect that we will be able to host the kind of Pride Parade that this city is known for,” Breed said.

Pride organizers are expected to release formal plans for the event soon.

