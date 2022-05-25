Future of the Castro Theatre? Depends where you sit

Proposed changes to the 100-year-old Castro Theatre’s seating arrangement include removing orchestra-level seating and placing tiered levels atop the current raked floor. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Unease over the future of the historic Castro Theatre now centers on planned changes to its seating arrangement, which cinephiles allege could degrade the moviegoing experience.

The proposal raises questions about whether anyone should govern the operational minutiae of an iconic building in the name of historic preservation, pitting those who want the theater to stay as is versus a new management company that hopes to feature more live events that will ensure its viability as a business.

The century-old building is as San Franciscan as just about any other. The Castro Theatre has been showcasing cinema since before movies had sound, before the Castro District was an LGBTQ cultural hub and before the Giants ever played a game in Candlestick Park.

But the controversy over seating is also uniquely San Francisco in its emphasis on historical preservation and the cinephile experience.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman won unanimous approval Tuesday of a resolution that will prompt a review of the theater’s historic landmark designation, which could result in new definitions of its historic character.

The resolution appears OK with the theater’s new management, the Bay Area-based Another Planet Entertainment. The company took over theater operations this year from its longtime owners, the Nasser family, and is responsible for breathing life into languishing Bay Area venues like the Fox Theater in Oakland and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Mandelman told The Examiner he doesn’t see a reexamination of the theater’s landmark status as potentially harmful to Another Planet’s plans, but it’s a clear signal to concerned patrons and community residents that he’s aiming to ensure the theater isn’t drastically altered.

David Perry, a spokesperson for Another Planet, said the company is working “hand in hand” with Mandelman’s office “as a collaboration to safeguard the interior of the venue.”

Mandelman said his resolution amounts to some housekeeping of the 1977 landmark designation, which, if it were written today, “they would’ve said more about the interior of the building.”

“I don’t know that it’s going to have any impact at all on any review that happens on any particular Another Planet (proposal),” Mandelman said.

The Castro Theatre Conservancy, a group that formed to advocate for the theater’s preservation, has decried Another Planet’s plans to remove orchestra-level seating and place tiered levels atop the current raked floor.

The setup might make sense for live events, but would make for a poor moviegoing experience, the group argues. Without the sloped floors it’ll be difficult to see a screen over the heads of people sitting in front of you, they say, and the temporary chairs could make for a sore watch of the latest unconscionably long Martin Scorcese flick — like seeing a movie in a high school gymnasium.

“That won’t be a comfortable way to watch movies,” said Peter Pastreich, the group’s secretary.

In its project application recently submitted to The City, Another Planet outlined remodeling plans that it argued would not be detrimental to the historical character of the theater.

The proposal includes repairs to the iconic marquee and blade sign, a new HVAC system and new concession stands in the lobby. Another Planet hopes to earn its permit to start the work in the first quarter of 2023.

Patrons will notice seating changes meant to accommodate live events, but Another Planet stressed in its application, as it has in public statements, that it will continue to show movies even as it places more emphasis on live events.

“Films are now and always will be a part of the Castro Theatre’s schedule,” Perry said.

The conversation around the theater’s preservation is of particular significance to the LGBTQ community, which for decades has used it as a cultural connecting point through events like the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival put on by the nonprofit queer film promoter Frameline.

Peaches Christ, a drag artist, filmmaker and entertainer who regularly hosts events at the Castro, hopes the theater will continue to prioritize films and film-related events. But there are economic factors that give Christ pause before pillorying Another Planet. The theater is overdue for investments, and they won’t come cheap.

“When you spend money, you have to make money. They’re not a nonprofit, they’re a for-profit company, so I think my concerns are that they will prioritize live events — which is ironic because that’s what I do there, pretty much,” Christ said.

Christ could host her events anywhere, but loves the Castro because the venue is first and foremost one that showcases films. She credits Another Planet for assuring her that she’ll continue to be able to host events at the Castro, but she worries she won’t be able to afford the price.

“That’s definitely one of the concerns of the community. Will the pricing structure outprice the community stakeholders who do events there?” Christ wondered.

Pastreich certainly hopes not.

After listing many of the theater’s notable features, including the beloved old organ, Pastreich recalled seeing a screening of “Casablanca” at the Castro.

“It looked like everybody in the place knew the whole movie by heart,” Pastreich said. “That is just so much a part of the character of the Castro and of San Francisco. To me what The City doesn’t need is one more place to put on pop and rock (concerts).”

