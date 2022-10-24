Sharps container at the Tenderloin Center

Table with syringe disposal container at the Tenderloin Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee

The clock is now ticking for San Francisco to open up new overdose prevention facilities before San Francisco's only operating safe consumption site, the Tenderloin Center, closes in December.

But details for the replacement facilities are scant, and that has many health and harm reduction advocates on edge about what will happen to the hundreds of people who every day use the center after it shutters.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com