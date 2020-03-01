Fundraiser seeks $20K for elderly victim of attack captured on video

Police are investigating the encounter as a possible hate crime

A community organization in San Francisco has started soliciting donations for a low-income senior who was struck over the head with a pole and ridiculed while recycling cans in the Bayview.

As of Sunday morning, the Community Youth Center had collected nearly $15,000 through an online fundraiser to support the elderly victim of the attack that was captured on widely shared video.

The video appeared to show the senior attempting to get the cans back from an aggressive man as a crowd watched near a public housing complex at Osceola Lane near La Salle Avenue.

The attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime because a man can be heard in the video saying “I hate Asians.”

The encounter drew widespread condemnation on social media and from elected officials who gathered at the scene last Thursday to call for unity between the black and Asian communities.

“We call for community unity and solidarity at this time,” Supervisor Shamann Walton said at the rally. “Because in San Francisco, we bring people together, we build bridges and we bridge the gaps that divide.”

In an interview with KPIX, a community worker with CYC described the victim as a “proud” man who recently immigrated from China and collects cans for a living rather than accepting benefits or social services.

But the victim apparently had a change of heart about recieving donations through the online fundraiser.

“After discussions with the family and relaying the community’s messages of support, the family has decided to graciously accept donations through CYC,” reads the GoFundMe page. “The funds raised through this campaign will go to help the family financially with rent, utilities, and other bills.”

The group is seeking $20,000 to benefit the victim.

The victim is said to live in the Bayview with his wife, an In-Home Supportive Services worker who cares for seniors.

Thus far, police have announced one arrest in the case. Dwayne Grayson, 20, was booked at County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery and elder abuse with a hate crime enhancement.

Grayson allegedly recorded the incident and posted the video to social media. He remains in County Jail without bond as of Sunday morning. It is unclear whether he will be formally charged by the District Attorney’s Office.

