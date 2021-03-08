(Go Nakamura/Getty Images/TNS)

(Go Nakamura/Getty Images/TNS)

Fully vaccinated? Here are the CDC guidelines for what you can do after receiving a COVID vaccine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued its first guidance detailing what people who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus can do.

The federal agency says fully vaccinated people:

— Can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people and they can do so without wearing a mask

— Can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, unless anyone present has an increased risk of severe COVID-19

— Do not need to quarantine or get tested after being around someone with COVID-19 unless they have symptoms or live in a group setting, such as a correctional facility

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shots. If a person has received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, they are considered fully protected two weeks after the shot.

People should keep wearing masks, physically distancing and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until more is known about how the vaccines will affect the spread of the novel coronavirus and how effective they are against the variants, the CDC said.

The agency also said that, regardless of vaccination status, people should:

— Avoid medium or large gatherings

— Delay domestic and international travel

— Watch for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around someone who is sick.

— Still follow all safety guidance at their workplace

-Jessica Seaman, The Denver Post

Bay Area NewsCoronavirus

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
California is far from herd immunity, making a 4th COVID-19 wave possible. Here’s how

Just Posted

Dr. Vincent Matthews, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, on Monday said “We truly wish we could return to in-person learning for everyone.” (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFUSD reopening plans still leave out most secondary students

SFUSD announces April return to in-person learning after reaching contract deal with teachers

(Examiner file photo)
Charter amendment effort would replace elected school board with appointed body

Critics of the San Francisco Unified School District board on Monday formally… Continue reading

Jill Bonny, owner of Studio Kazoku tattoo parlor in the Haight, tattoos client Lam Vo on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
No one was fighting for tattoo artists, so they started advocating for themselves

Jill Bonny has been tattooing in the Bay Area since 2000. Four… Continue reading

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted changes to The City's streets including Slow Streets closures to increase open space access and the Shared Spaces program, which allows businesses to use public right-of-ways for dining, retail and services. (Examiner illustration)
COVID is reshaping the streets of San Francisco

Walk down Page Street, which is closed to thru-traffic, and you might… Continue reading

(Go Nakamura/Getty Images/TNS)
Fully vaccinated? Here are the CDC guidelines for what you can do after receiving a COVID vaccine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued its… Continue reading

Most Read