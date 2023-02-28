New Details Shed Light on FTX's Campaign Contributions

FTX co-founder Nishad Singh has pleaded guilty to fraud, a major blow to his former boss Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto company’s former CEO, who has denied ripping customers off.

Singh, who was also FTX’s lead engineer, was accused of creating the software that enabled FTX to divert customer funds to Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund owned by Bankman-Fried, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

