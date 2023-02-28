FTX co-founder Nishad Singh has pleaded guilty to fraud, a major blow to his former boss Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto company’s former CEO, who has denied ripping customers off.
Singh, who was also FTX’s lead engineer, was accused of creating the software that enabled FTX to divert customer funds to Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund owned by Bankman-Fried, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reports of financial irregularities at Alameda sparked the scandal that eventually led to FTX’s bankruptcy late last year. But Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to fraud charges. He was extradited from the Bahamas and now lives with his parents in Palo Alto after posting $250 million bail.
Singh, whom the SEC accused of being “an active participant in the scheme to deceive FTX’s investors,” pleaded guilty to fraud charges during a hearing in federal court in New York, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“I’m unbelievably sorry for my role in all of this and the harm that it has caused,” Singh told the judge, the report said.
Singh’s guilty plea is bad news for Bankman-Fried, who has denied that he engaged in fraudulent schemes that hurt FTX’s customers.
“I didn’t steal funds,” he said in an unusual blog post in February. “And I certainly didn’t stash billions away.“
But the SEC said Singh is also reportedly cooperating with authorities in the case, which was “fraud, pure and simple,” said Gurbir Grewal, head of the agency’s Division of Enforcement.
“While on the one hand FTX touted its supposed effective risk mitigation measures to investors, on the other Mr. Singh and his co-defendants were stealing customer funds using software code Mr. Singh helped create,” he said in a statement. "A pillar of our securities laws is that when companies and their representatives decide to speak on an issue, they can’t lie to investors on matters that are core to their investment decisions. That’s true when it comes to crypto asset securities, just as it is in connection with any other securities.”
