Wolf, a yellow lab with firefighters at the Caldor Fire Base Camp in Placerville. (Courtesy Kyle Winberg)

Wolf, a yellow lab with firefighters at the Caldor Fire Base Camp in Placerville. (Courtesy Kyle Winberg)

From pandemic to wildfires, Bay Area therapy dogs support first responders on the frontlines

By Jessica Wolfram

Examiner staff writer

When Heidi Carman arrived at the Moscone Center in March, she didn’t bring proof of her eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Instead, she brought her 3-year-old, wispy-coated golden retriever named Kerith.

The pair arrived at the thrumming epicenter of The City’s COVID operation to support the exhausted ranks of health-care workers and city employees. For months, the wiggly, 57-pound therapy dog has showed up to put smiles on masked faces and provide a temporary escape from the stress of serving the public during a global pandemic.

But now Kerith and a growing number of certified therapy animals are working on the frontlines of yet another crisis: California’s wildfires. Over the past few weeks, therapy dogs have made regular appearances at the Dixie and Caldor Fire base camps, providing early morning belly rubs and much-needed relief to firefighters.

“I couldn’t imagine how positive the dogs were going to be until I saw for my own eyes,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Sanders, adding that the dogs provide a rare sense of normalcy amid the extraordinary circumstances.

Firefighters often spend weeks away from their families, working grueling hours under extreme conditions. But despite the pressures of their jobs, talking openly about mental health can feel like a bridge too far. That’s where organizations like First Responder Therapy Dogs come in, planting slobbery kisses on smoke-streaked faces, and helping to break down stigmas about mental health.

“It’s so simple, it’s just petting a dog,” said Carman. “But she’s so good at what she does. … It’s an invaluable service.”

Carman founded the Bay Area-based nonprofit in January after spending last fire season with Kerith at Marin County’s Woodward Fire.

“I realized there was going to be a really, really big need for therapy dogs at the wildfire base camps,” she said.

This need has only escalated as new fires, exacerbated by a historic drought and a warming climate, continue to ravage the West. There are currently 15,000 firefighters battling 16 major fires across the state. Since January, wildfires have burned over 1.8 million acres, according to Cal Fire.

But Carman’s dogs are not just showing up to the scorched scenes of wildfires. From station visits at the San Francisco Police Department to meet and greets with rescue crews clearing the rubble of the condo collapse in Surfside Florida, Carman’s therapy dogs are serving first responders across the nation who are working around the clock to keep others safe.

“The past 18 months have really taken a toll on emergency responders,” said Officer Robert Rueca, spokesperson for the SFPD, referencing the pandemic and the police killing of George Floyd. ​But when Kerith showed up at the Ingleside station last month, Reuca said she lifted spirits and allowed officers to feel human again. “It’s this emotional and very basic response to our humanity that can’t be replaced by human interaction,” he said.

Petting a dog may sound trivial but studies show that interacting with dogs can release hormones that play a part in elevating mood. It can also slow breathing and lower blood pressure. “What people don’t talk about, or know about maybe, is the dopamine and oxytocin that you get, scientifically,” said Sanders of Cal Fire.

Sanders, who recently traded fieldwork for his current role assisting firefighters with behavioral and emotional health, is a testament to the strides the agency has made in addressing mental health within its ranks. “We’re changing the stigma slowly,” he said.

But there’s more work to do. Law enforcement officers and firefighters are still more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to the CDC, which noted that such deaths are likely underreported and the data on suicide rates and mental health among first responders remains scant.

“These guys and gals are seeing things that you and I could never fathom. They’re seeing property loss. They’re seeing loss of life,” said Kyle Winberg, a dog handler for First Responder Therapy Dogs, who spent Monday morning at the Caldor Fire coffee line with his yellow lab, Wolf. “A lot of times these guys, they have no choice but to kind of shove it down because that’s the only way they can get through it.”

But the beauty of bringing the dogs to base camp, he said, is that even for a fleeting moment, it can take people out of crisis mode. “Wolf is there to kind of just get them back in the game,” said Winberg. “We’re kind of cheerleaders in a lot of ways.”

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

 

Wolf, a yellow lab, hugging a firefighter at the Napa Country Cal Fire Station in June. (Courtesy Kyle Winberg)

Wolf, a yellow lab, hugging a firefighter at the Napa Country Cal Fire Station in June. (Courtesy Kyle Winberg)

Wolf, a yellow lab, with a firefighters at Folsom Fire Dept. Station 35. (Courtesy Kyle Winberg)

Wolf, a yellow lab, with a firefighters at Folsom Fire Dept. Station 35. (Courtesy Kyle Winberg)

Wolf, a yellow lab, with a firefighter at the Caldor Fire Base Camp in Placerville, CA on August 25. (Courtesy Kyle Winberg)

Wolf, a yellow lab, with a firefighter at the Caldor Fire Base Camp on August 30th, 2021. (Courtesy Kyle Winberg)

Kerith, the golden retriever is pictured with San Francisco police Ingleside Station officers. (Courtesy Heidi Carman)

Kerith, the golden retriever is pictured with a firefighter at the Dixie Fire base camp in Chico, CA. (Courtesy Heidi Carman)

Kerith, the golden retriever is pictured with San Francisco police Ingleside Station officers. (Courtesy Heidi Carman)

Previous story
BART offering half-priced fares for Clipper card users
Next story
Why do we have recalls? Thank Los Angeles

Just Posted

Google is welcoming employees safely back at a higher rate than other Bay Area tech companies. (Photo courtesy of Google)
Survey shows tech workers returning to office at various speeds

‘Like the first day of school, but for adults, and everyone’s doing it separately’

Kerith the golden retriever is pictured with a firefighter at the Dixie Fire base camp. (Courtesy Heidi Carman)
From pandemic to wildfires, Bay Area therapy dogs support first responders on the frontlines

By Jessica Wolfram Examiner staff writer When Heidi Carman arrived at the… Continue reading

Health experts say there’s “a lot of virus being thrown out into the air” at places like Outside Lands (pictured in 2019), where there are large crowds, singing, talking and yelling. (Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file )
Are outdoor events still safe? Experts warn of COVID spread at large gatherings

‘People should be very concerned’

The San Francisco Symphony played to a full capacity house at Davies Symphony Hall on July 2. (Iris Kwok/The Examiner)
Vaccine mandate creates discord among San Francisco Symphony musicians

The vast majority has complied, with a few remaining holdouts

A new guaranteed income pilot program is designed to curb violent crime by providing resources to people in gangs or groups that have been identified as the source of most of the shootings in The City. (Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to The Examiner)
A local solution for gun violence? Pay people $300 a month

‘We are trying to address the root causes of what’s happened’

Most Read