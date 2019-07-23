Freeway road rage triggers shooting in SF

Shots were fired on the freeway in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident, according to police.

The incident, which was reported shortly after 3 p.m., began on northbound Interstate 280 and exited to the 200 block of Orizaba Avenue, where shots were fired by someone in the suspect vehicle, which police described only as a sedan.

At least one bullet struck the vehicle, but the driver was not injured.

No arrests have been made and police were at the scene of the shooting Tuesday afternoon looking for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

