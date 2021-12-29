News

Free MUNI on New Year’s Eve; Bart running extended service

New Year’s Eve celebrants will be able to get a free ride Friday night on S.F. Muni, and BART and...

By Bay City News • December 29, 2021 1:30 am
Free MUNI service runs 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday. (Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

New Year’s Eve celebrants will be able to get a free ride Friday night on S.F. Muni, and BART and other transit services are providing extended service for the holiday.

The complimentary service on Muni runs 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials said.

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, there will be a city-sponsored fireworks show from a barge off The Embarcadero, south of the Ferry Building. Starting around 10 p.m., Muni will reroute around the area and return to normal service once streets are clear.

BART, with full fare pricing in effect, will run standard Friday service, but with an extended closing time to accommodate riders enjoying fireworks and other festivities. The last East Bay-bound train running through downtown San Francisco will be at around 1:30 a.m. and the last southbound train heading toward Millbrae will run through downtown San Francisco at 2:10 a.m.

More information about BART service on New Year’s Eve is available at www.bart.gov.

Free Muni rides include all lines and routes. Clipper Card customers should not tap their cards. Muni Mobile passes will not be necessary. Metro fare gates will be open that night. More information about extra service on Muni on New Year’s Eve is available at www.sfmta.com/travel-updates/new-years-eve-free-muni-and-extra-service.

Caltrain service will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until the last special post-event train departs San Francisco. Trains will run until 1:30 a.m. or until full.

SamTrans will offer free rides on buses beginning at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. More information on the SamTrans holiday schedule is available at www.samtrans.com/schedulesandmaps/holidayservice.html.

