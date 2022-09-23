More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, famed puppeteer and voice actor Frank Oz says he has contracted the virus for the first time.
Oz, an Oakland Technical High School graduate who got his start at Oakland’s Fairyland on Lake Merritt, tweeted Friday that he was experiencing "minor symptoms" after sharing "two meals with friends inside a restaurant."
The man behind Yoda, Miss Piggy, Grover and a number of iconic characters passed on what he learned to his followers: COVID-19 is "not gone."
"I'll be fine in a few days," Oz wrote. "Just wanted to write that as a bit of a warning to you all to still be careful."
Oz, his parents and two siblings moved to Oakland when he was 5. His parents were also puppeteers, and their journey from Nazi-occupied Belgium to the Bay Area is the subject of an exhibit, "Oz is for Oznowicz," at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco.
The 78-year-old worked as an apprentice puppeteer at Fairyland before he met Muppets creator Jim Henson at a National Puppeteers of America convention. Oz moved to New York in 1963 after graduating from high school – initially to work with Henson on a part-time basis – and set off on a path to show business success.
In addition to a "Star Wars" role that he stressed in 2020 isn’t his only artistic endeavor, Oz has performed a dizzying number of iconic Muppets and "Sesame Street" characters during his career. He also has a C.V. behind the camera that many filmmakers could only dream of.
With Oz on the mend, we're highlighting some of the lesser-known parts of his storied career.
Frank Oz was almost Big Bird …
Oz was the original performer of Bert, Cookie Monster and Grover on "Sesame Street," as well as of Muppets Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and Sam the Eagle, but he passed on the chance to play a role more famous than them all.
He turned down puppeteering Big Bird based on his experience as another, lesser-known full-body muppet: Delbert, the mascot for La Choy Chow Mein in the 1960s. Oz told IGN in 2000 that performing the character was "a b---h," and David Borgenicht wrote in "Sesame Street Unpaved" that Oz opted not to portray Big Bird because of it. Carroll Spinney ultimately brought Big Bird to life, and Matt Vogel is now the character's primary performer.
… and he almost wasn't Yoda
George Lucas initially asked Henson if he wanted to puppeteer Yoda, the wizened Jedi Master who trains Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," but Henson turned down the offer. Instead, he recommended Lucas reach out to Oz, his longtime creative partner.
Lucas took Henson up on it, but he initially didn't want Oz to voice the character. Oz was on his honeymoon with "The Empire Strikes Back" in post-production when Lucas called him, asking him to voice Yoda. He ultimately played the character in seven films, puppeteering Yoda again in 2017's "Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" after lending only his voice to the character in the last two "Star Wars" prequels.
Career behind the camera
Oz is an accomplished director, directing 1982's "The Dark Crystal" alongside Henson. He was the sole director of "The Muppets Take Manhattan" two years later, beginning a run of critically acclaimed films.
His next three movies were "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (1988) and "What About Bob" (1991), and he later directed "Bowfinger" (1999) and "The Score" (2001). Oz also directed 2017's "Muppet Guys Talking," a documentary in which he appeared alongside four original Muppet performers, and 2020's "Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself," the film of a stage show Oz also directed.
