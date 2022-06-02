There wasn’t a time when Frank Gore’s future with the 49ers felt secure. Gore was a grinding, yard-churning exercise in “We dunno.” The franchise and a portion of the fan base seemed to waver over his contract on every occasion that it was up for discussion, including the occasions upon which it shouldn’t have even remotely been a question.
But you know: He's a running back. It’s one of those positions that always feels a little too expensive, a little too replaceable, even though we all can look back and see that Gore himself wasn’t. It’s easy to say that now, with the benefit of even a few years’ hindsight. I mean, we’re talking about the 49ers’ career leading rusher.
For that matter, we’re talking about the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher. Only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton ever piled up more yards on the ground than Frank Gore. But sure, quibble over whether you want to commit to the man.
Gore choosing to retire as a 49er, with his ceremonial signing Thursday of a one-day contract, almost perfectly encapsulates his remarkable and under-appreciated run with San Francisco. This wasn’t exactly a one-way relationship, but time and again, Gore was the one who circled back, not the other way around. He never wanted to play for any other team, even though he eventually had to.
And there are no bad guys here. The 49ers took the occasion of Gore’s retirement to announce that he’ll be inducted into their Hall of Fame, which, duh. But in general, football franchises do what they do. They are predatory. They are carnivorous. They are not loving. In the spirit of the sentiment that no less an icon than Bill Walsh put forth on the regular, they are first and foremost cold-blooded.
It’s a very football concept: Hit hard, then move on. Frank Gore has known both sides of that equation.
Drafted out of the University of Miami in 2005 despite an ACL injury that had thrown his career into question, Gore started only one game for the 49ers as a rookie. He led the team in rushing anyway, but since the Niners were terrible that season, nobody got too excited. By the next year, though, everyone understood what they were seeing.
Gore would go on to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons in eight of the next nine years, the only exception being a 2010 campaign shortened by a fractured hip. He was otherwise a stunning picture of durability, the guy who answered the bell week after month after year.
I mention only because it was exactly that question – How long can this guy last, anyway? – that colored his contract conversations with the 49ers. Gore negotiated an extension in 2007 and another in 2011, and both times (but especially 2011) there were questions about whether the team was wise to do so. Many of those questions came from inside the building in Santa Clara.
From the other side, you didn’t hear as much. There’s a reason for that: Frank Gore was constantly choosing to skip free agency in order to have a career in one place, or so he hoped. Don’t get me wrong; he got paid. But he would’ve made much more on the open market, period. It just wasn’t what Gore wanted.
Gore has already told this story publicly, but he knew where things were headed with the 49ers when they drafted running back Carlos Hyde in the second round in 2014. Gore remained the starter that season (1,106 yards, 4.3 yards per carry), but he was by then 31 years old. His coach, Jim Harbaugh, was about to be invited out of the organization, GM Trent Baalke was running the show – you know how that all went.
Anyway, Hyde became the starter, lasting three seasons in the role (one injury-shortened) before moving on. Gore, forced to go shopping, signed with Indianapolis and ran for 967, 1,025 and 961 yards in three years there while working behind offensive lines composed of me, my brother and “How soon can you get here?” Then it was Miami, Buffalo and the Jets in succeeding seasons. But Gore’s heart never left the team that eventually chose to leave him.
Again, that’s business. But what’s cool about the Frank Gore story is how he got past his initial bitterness over being pushed out and, in time, concluded that that’s just how sports are. You may dream of a perfect ending, but for most professional athletes, the ending is handed to you, cold and stale.
Joe Montana got traded to the Chiefs. Steve Young got concussed out of the remainder of his career. Patrick Willis had to leave before he wanted to. Jerry Rice got waived – Jerry Rice got waived! – because the Niners couldn’t figure out how to fit his salary under the cap. We had to watch Montana in that awful No. 19 K.C. uniform, and Rice not only playing for the Raiders in the Super Bowl but later donning a Seattle getup. It was ghastly.
It wasn’t long after Gore’s departure from the 49ers, while he was playing for those other NFL franchises, that former teammates say he started again referring to the team as “we.” That’s something Gore plans to continue. In Thursday’s prepared announcement (he requested no live news conference), Gore said, “This organization will always be a part of me, one that I will forever associate myself with. I will talk about San Francisco as ‘we’ and ‘us’ for the rest of my life.”
That’s absolutely to the benefit of a franchise that, professionally speaking, couldn’t afford to offer such love in return for years on end. It’s a happy ending, not a perfect one. Sports don’t do perfect.
Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com