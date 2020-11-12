Fourth suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of SF mother

A fourth suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old woman who was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle last December has surrendered to authorities, police said Thursday.

Tyjone Flournoy, 23, turned himself in Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of San Francisco resident Ronisha Cook.

County Jail records show he was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy charges, but he appears to have been released as of Thursday.

A District Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed he has not been charged pending further investigation.

Cook was in a vehicle when a shooter opened fire from another car near Leavenworth and Eddy streets in the Tenderloin shortly before midnight on Dec. 19, 2019, authorities said.

Cook ended up near Eighth and Harrison streets in South of Market, where police found her injured in a bullet-damaged car. She was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

Flourney is the fourth suspect taken into custody in connection with her killing.

In late October, police arrested Derrick Sessions, 28, Robert Huntley, 31, and Gary Owens, 39, on suspicion of various charges including murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

While Sessions was released without being charged, Huntley and Owens are both facing murder and other charges.

Huntley is alleged to have been driving the vehicle when Owens allegedly opened fire, prosecutors said.

Huntley and Owens have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail.

Both men are due back in court Friday.

At the time of the shooting, Cook was one of three Black mothers killed in less than a month. Her shooting prompted outrage from local officials and advocates who called for an end to the violence.

