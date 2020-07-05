Fourth of July fireworks cause more than 100 fires overnight

San Francisco fire officials had a busy Fourth of July, responding to 110 fires betweeen 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday, including grass fires and structure fires.

Two of those fires were caused by burnt food, the rest by fireworks, fire officials said Sunday morning. Most of the fires were in the southern part of The City.

At least two minors suffred burns from fireworks, officials said.

Among the fires was a 6-acre grassfire at 1199 Thomas Ave. that threatened a dozen motor homes. Firefighters were ultimately able to prevent any damage to the structures. A structure fire was also contained on Palm Avenue aroud 11 p.m.

While San Francisco canceled its official fireworks show this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, illegal fireworks displays have been widespread in The City in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of Juy, leading to speculation about their increased availability.

The problems appeared set to continue Sunday morning, with firefighters responding to a multi-acre grass fire at McLaren Park and another grass fire at Herons Head Park.

Fire official said they were fully staffed and had additional five roving patrols and EMS units on duty, allowing them to respond quickly to the numerous incidents.

Bay City News contributed to this report

1/3 #YOURSFFD responded to 110 fires between the hours of 3 PM 7-4-20 and 3 AM 07-05-20. 2 of those were burnt food, the rest caused by fireworks. Most of these were on the Southside of #SF Two pediatric suffered burns from fireworks, among other reported incidents. —- pic.twitter.com/0ixwQtlkBB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 5, 2020

This fire last night ended up being 6 acres with over a dozen motor homes (Homes) saved by #YOURSFFD. No injuries. https://t.co/sWzce22WLD pic.twitter.com/qRMi0AnP3D — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 5, 2020

