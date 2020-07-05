Firefighters responded to dozens of grass fires and some structure fires caused by Fourth of July fireworks. (Courtesy SFFD)

Fourth of July fireworks cause more than 100 fires overnight

Firefighters kept busy responding to multiple incidents

San Francisco fire officials had a busy Fourth of July, responding to 110 fires betweeen 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday, including grass fires and structure fires.

Two of those fires were caused by burnt food, the rest by fireworks, fire officials said Sunday morning. Most of the fires were in the southern part of The City.

At least two minors suffred burns from fireworks, officials said.

Among the fires was a 6-acre grassfire at 1199 Thomas Ave. that threatened a dozen motor homes. Firefighters were ultimately able to prevent any damage to the structures. A structure fire was also contained on Palm Avenue aroud 11 p.m.

While San Francisco canceled its official fireworks show this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, illegal fireworks displays have been widespread in The City in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of Juy, leading to speculation about their increased availability.

The problems appeared set to continue Sunday morning, with firefighters responding to a multi-acre grass fire at McLaren Park and another grass fire at Herons Head Park.

Fire official said they were fully staffed and had additional five roving patrols and EMS units on duty, allowing them to respond quickly to the numerous incidents.

Bay City News contributed to this report

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash bring their battle against AB5 to November ballot

Just Posted

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash bring their battle against AB5 to November ballot

Measure would classify app-based drivers as independent contractors, offer some additional benefits

Small, impassioned crowd celebrates the Fourth of July with protest for affirmative action

Lawmakers and marchers urge voters to pass Proposition 16 in the November ballot

Union threatens legal action after Police Commission expands use-of-force policy

San Francisco’s police union is pursuing legal action after the Police Commission… Continue reading

Giants announce health guidelines for Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday that the organization’s maintenance team will… Continue reading

Restorative art on the inside and out

Curator Ericka Scott organizes exhibition of works by prisoners

Most Read