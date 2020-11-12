Four stabbed in SF over span of seven hours

San Francisco police investigated four different stabbings in a single night earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

Over the span of about seven hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, four victims — all men — suffered stab wounds in various neighborhoods across The City.

The first victim of the night was stabbed in the abdomen after a brief argument near the Embarcadero on Market Street between Spear and Beale streets at around 8:31 p.m. Tuesday.

Another man, 30, was stabbed with a sharp object a couple hours later at around 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Jones Street in the Tenderloin.

As Wednesday came, a third man, 28, walked himself into a hospital at Cesar Chavez and Valencia Street, where CPMC Mission Bernal is located, at around 1:08 a.m.

He said he was stabbed with a knife by an unidentified suspect.

The last victim of the night, a 41-year-old man, was found suffering from stab wounds at around 3:11 a.m. on the 200 block of Rey Street near Sunnydale. He was taken to a hospital.

All four victims are expected to survive.

Police had not made an arrest in any of the cases as of early Thursday.

While homicides have surged in San Francisco so far this year, police crime data published online shows overall violent crime is down compared with 2019.

Assaults, which include stabbings, are down by some 16 percent with 1,840 reported as of Nov. 8 compared to 2,194 last year.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

