Four people killed in wrong-way crash on northbound Highway 101

Two left lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco have reopened after a wrong-way collision killed four people and forced a full freeway closure early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reopened the No. 1 and 2 lanes at 4:50 a.m. The three right lanes remain closed.

The collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m. just north of Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, CHP Officer Bert Diaz said. Multiple reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the I-280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.

At 12:29 a.m., Diaz said a CHP unit came across a two-vehicle collision at Paul Avenue involving the Volkswagen and Ford Escape taxi.

According to Diaz, the driver of the Volkswagen – only identified as a woman between 30 and 40 – the taxi driver, only identified as a man in his 60s, and a male and female passenger in the taxi were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred in the No. 4 and 5 lanes, Diaz said. One of the passengers in the taxi was also ejected. The CHP is investigating whether the Volkswagen driver and one of the passengers may not have been wearing a seat belt.

Diaz said investigators are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

By Peter Fournier, Bay City News