Four people displaced after two-alarm Richmond District fire

Four people were displaced following a two-alarm fire in the Richmond District early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire at the structure, described as a large residential building with a commercial business on the first floor, The Bagel Bakery Cafe, was first reported at

5:09 a.m. at 5351 Geary Blvd., fire officials said.

It was contained just after 6 a.m.

Officials said fire was located in the walls and attic of the structure.

Tenants were commended for evacuating as fire crews didn’t find any victims after a search of the building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

“Investigators determining point and area of origin and cause (of the fire), both will be available at a later time,” said Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department.

No further information is immediately available.

San Francisco Examiner staff contributed to this report.