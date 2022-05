A two-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood left four people injured Friday morning, fire officials said.

Four people were injured in a Friday morning fire. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The fire department initially wrote on social media shortly before 10:30 a.m. about the blaze at 1355 Ellis St.

One person suffered critical injuries in the fire, while two had moderate injuries and one minor ones, fire officials said.