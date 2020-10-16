Large grass fire burning in South San Francisco near famous sign

A four-alarm grass fire on Sign Hill in San Francisco produced a large plume of smoke on Friday Oct. 16, 2020. (Michael Barba/S.F. Examiner)

A grass fire near the South San Francisco sign Friday afternoon has prompted evacuations from nearby homes and sent a large plume of smoke into the sky south of The City.

The fire was reported shortly before noon and was at five alarms as of around 1 p.m.

South San Francisco fire officials announced mandatory evacuations just after 1 p.m. for residents on Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrance. A temporary evacuation center has been set up at 33 Arroyo Drive.

Fire officials also issued a request that residents keep drones out of the area for safety reasons.

The fire comes on a day when the National Weather Service has extended its Red Flag warning for much of the Bay Area through 6 p.m. due to gusty winds and above-average temperatures.

Parts of Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties are affected by the Red Flag warning, which signals when the danger of a wildfire sparking and spreading is heightened.

Hot, dry conditions are expected to pair with 15-30 mph winds in the mountains and 5 to 15 mph winds in the Bay Area’s valleys to make it easier for fires to start. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 55 mph in the mountains and 30 mph in the valleys.

Now: Fire on the hillside in South San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/x0ZF7ho9me — Cody McFarland (@CMcFarfaraway) October 16, 2020

At this time there is a four alarm fire on Sign Hill. Authorities are on the scene and evacuation instructions will… Posted by South San Francisco Fire Department on Friday, 16 October 2020

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. Bay City News contributed to this report

