Foster City’s City Council fired Peter Pirnejad, the city manager, in closed session this week and did not make the reason public. (Ananda Paulas/Bay City News)

Foster City officials fire city manager, name police chief acting city manager

The Foster City City Council fired City Manager Peter Pirnejad during a closed session Tuesday and named Police Chief Tracy Avelar as the acting city manager.

In a news release Wednesday, city officials said the council exercised its option to terminate Pirnejad’s employment effective immediately.

Such an action does not require the council to identify the cause, officials said. No additional information was provided about why Pirnejad was fired.

Since it comes within the first 24 months of the contract, the city is required to pay Pirnejad severance pay equivalent to nine months of his base salary.

Avelar’s appointment is also effective immediately and will last until an interim city manager can be found.

